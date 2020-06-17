Queensland Announces Plan To Reopen Theme Parks With New Changes

Sea World, Movie World and Wet 'n’ Wild among the parks scheduled to reopen.

After months of closure, Village Roadshow Theme Parks is undertaking a planned reopening of all its parks and attractions under a new COVID-safe plan.

The company will kick things off by reopening Sea World on June 26, followed by plans to open Movie World and Wet ‘n’ Wild on July 15.

“At Village Roadshow Theme Parks our number one priority remains the health and safety of our Guests and Team Members and we’re delighted to reopen under an approved industry COVID Safe plan,” their statement reads.

“As part of our reopening plans, guests may notice some changes to their experience and our parks when they return.”

So what’s changing?

In general, parks and attractions will be operating at a reduced capacity and will require all guests to download and load their entry tickets onto the Village Roadshow Theme Parks app to assist with contactless entry at theme parks, contact tracing and to encourage virtual queueing on rides.

Some attractions, experiences, shows, meet and greets, food and retail outlets may be modified or temporarily unavailable in order to deliver on COVID Safe commitment to guests, team members and the government.

Check out how the changed will impact specific parks:

Warner Bros. Movie World

• To encourage physical distancing, the Streets Star Parade will not be showing

• Seating in our theatre and outdoor stadiums will comply with physical distancing and will mean there is a reduction in capacity

• Temporary removal of some of our shows. We will have additional roaming and roving entertainment because at the end of the day, we’re still hollywood on the Gold Coast, where everyone is a Star!

• Changes to Character meet and greet opportunities and locations to ensure physical distancing

• Removal of water fountains and printed park maps

• It is a mandatory requirement that guests download the Village Roadshow Theme Parks app and load their entry tickets.

Sea World Theme Park & Resort

• Seating in our theatre and outdoor stadiums will comply with physical distancing and will mean there is a reduction in capacity

• Some changes to the way we run our Animal Adventures programs and photo opportunities

• Changes to Character meet and greet opportunities and locations to ensure physical distancing

• Changes to how guests enter and exit animal exhibits

• Removal of water fountains and printed park maps

• It is a mandatory requirement that guests download the Village Roadshow Theme Parks app and load their entry tickets.

• Sea World Resort will require guests dining to make a reservation and provide their contact details at each restaurant

Wet’n’Wild

• Removal of water fountains and park maps

• It is a mandatory requirement that guests download the Village Roadshow Theme Parks app and load their entry tickets.

