Queen's Children Stand Vigil Beside Coffin At Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II's children have stood vigil by the side of her coffin at Westminister Hall overnight.

King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, were all dressed in military uniform - royal officials confirming protocal had changed to allow Prince Andrew to wear the uniform.

The same excemption will apply to Harry when the Queen's granchildren take their turn to stand vigil.

The royals stepped on to the platform towards the catafalque before pausing and turned around to face outwards.

It was noticeable that Charles in particular looked emotional.

The royals stood in vigil just shy of 15 minutes.

