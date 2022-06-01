Queen Returns To Windsor Castle Ahead Of Platinum Jubilee

The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle ahead of the nation’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations which will commemorate her 70 years as Queen.

Queen Elizabeth was returning from her accommodation in Balmoral, Scotland where she was taking time to herself before the massive four-day celebration.

Buckingham Palace representatives revealed the Queen’s flight back from Balmoral was caught in a lightening storm.

A spokesperson from the palace said the Queen was in no imminent danger during her flight home.

“The Queen’s flight was delayed due to a lightning storm, all the correct procedures were followed and there were no safety concerns,” they said.

The 96-year-old monarch arrived back at her Berkshire property on Tuesday, where she will rest in the lead up to the Jubilee on Thursday.

The Queen has recently been dealing with mobility issues, with her majesty explaining she’s had trouble walking and has been using a walking stick while out at royal events.

Rehearsals for the mammoth event kicked off on Tuesday with the Gold State Coach, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and British Army seen finalising their preparations.

The coach will be driven through the streets of central London on Thursday with footage of the Queen riding the carriage during her coronation projected onto the windows of the carriage.

The Queen is set to attend the Jubilee with her team confirming her attendance on Thursday.

