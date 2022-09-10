Queen Honoured At Silent Ceremony In Nation's Capital

Several Australian leaders have come together at the nation’s capital to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Leaders including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Governor-General David Hurley and opposition leader Peter Dutton gathered at Parliament House where they lay wreaths in honour of the Queen.

The wreaths were placed at the base of a statue of the Queen which was unveiled by the Queen Elizabeth herself back in 1988.

Several other officials including ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and House Speaker Milton Dick also took the time to pay their respects.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commended the number of government officials from across the nation who gathered at Parliament House to honour the Queen who passed away on Friday at the age of 96.

“It says something about the way that the Queen was admired around the world as not just our Head of State and the head of the Commonwealth, but for her enormous contribution over 70 years as the longest ever sovereign of the United Kingdom and of the Commonwealth,” he said.

“She was a constant, reassuring presence with her compassion, her decency, her commitment to service which is an absolute inspiration.”

“King Charles, I join with him when he thanked her for love of her family, but also the family of nations.”

Following the politicians, several others came forward to lay their own floral tributes at the base of the statue including Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian.

