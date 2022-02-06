Queen Elizabeth II Wishes Camilla Be Known As Queen Consort

On the eve of her 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Queen Elizabeth II has expressed a sincere wish in shaping the future of the monarchy.

Her Majesty has asked the people of the Commonwealth to recognise the Duchess of Cornwell as Queen Camilla when Charles takes the throne.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service." - Queen Elizabeth II

The transparent bid to safeguard a smooth transition to the future, comes as Queen Elizabeth prepares for the twilight of her reign.

The move also cements Britain's embracing of Camilla, after the painful and tragic death of "the people's princess" Diana almost 25-years ago.

In time, Princess Consort Camilla's earthiness and gentle humour has won over the public, ensuring her long journey to queen-in-waiting is realised.

Meantime, Scott Morrison has issued a statement acknowledging the Queen's 70th anniversary.

"The Queen has carried out her duties with diligence and dignity, always upholding her deep faith as well as her respect for the constitutional tradition she was born into."

"On this anniversary, I extend the gratitude of the Australian people," Morrison said.

"Tonight, iconic buildings and monuments in many parts of Australia will be lit up in royal purple for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. This anniversary is a truly remarkable milestone in a remarkable life." - PM Morrison

In the written message, the Queen, 95 said "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

