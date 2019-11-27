Queenslanders Will Now Get A Part-Day Public Holiday On Christmas Eve, Starting Now

The Palaszczuk Government has passed legislation to establish a part-day public holiday on Christmas Eve, starting this year.

The Holidays and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2019 was passed by the QLD Parliament today, making amendments to legislation for a part-day public holiday for six hours from 6pm on Christmas Eve.

Industrial Relations Minister, Grace Grace said the night before Christmas is an important one for families.

“It’s a very special time for family and friends as well as communities and churches to come together,” she said.

“Many Queenslanders do have to work Christmas Eve and the change will ensure proper compensation for them.”

Queensland is the third Australian jurisdiction to implement a Christmas Eve part day public holiday, following South Australia and the Northern Territory.

