QLD Records One New Covid Case As State Prepares For New Restrictions

The Gold Coast has recorded one new locally acquired Covid case after a NSW man tested positive for the virus.

The latest case brings the Gold Coast Covid cluster up to four with Health Minister Yvette D’Ath warning Gold Coasters to remain vigilant.

“There is still a risk on the Gold Coast because there are a number of these positive cases that have been in the community for a number of days,” she said.

“So, we want anyone on the Gold Coast to come out and get tested if you have any symptoms whatsoever.”

Health Minister D’Ath believes the latest case is the missing link to the other three cases after it was discovered the man had been active within the community for several days.

“We understand he may have recently travelled from New South Wales,” she said.

“We’re still getting details around that.

“This may end up being the source of this cluster.” - Health Minister Yvette D'Ath

The new cases were revealed as the Queensland Government announce they will be coming down hard on anyone who intentionally spits, coughs or sneezes on hospitality staff.

Anyone who commits any of these offences will face up an instant fine of $1,378.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the laws surrounding intentional spitting, coughing and sneezing will now include hospitality staff and retail workers based on previous behaviour exhibited by patrons.

"We extended that to retail workers because we know they saw appalling behaviour while they tried to just get on with doing their job and serving the community," Ms D'Ath said.

"We want to protect them from this sort of behaviour, so we will be extending this offence to protect all workers in all businesses that are bound by this public health directive."

The crackdown comes as the state prepares to enforce restrictions on those who are not vaccinate against the virus from December 17.

The restrictions will ban unvaccinated people from visiting cafes, nightclubs, restaurants, theme parks, stadiums and other venues.

Police will be heavily enforcing these new regulations on both patrons and business owners with businesses soon required to present the new restrictions inside their businesses.

Police will be di regular compliance checks throughout Gold Coast businesses to ensure the new restrictions are being adequately enforced.

