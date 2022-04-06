QLD Police Urge Gym-Goers To Lock Up Their Belongings Following String Of Car Thefts

Police are urging people who frequent gyms to ensure their belongings are secure following a number if car thefts across the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

The warnings come after several sets of car keys were stolen from storage lockers at gyms across the south east.

According to police, three cars have been stolen over the past few days with police later sighting the vehicles in the Moreton Bay area.

Police said one set of car keys were taken from a storage locker inside a gym at a Beckett Road shopping centre in north Brisbane between 9PM and 10:50PM on Saturday, April 2.

“The keys were then used to steal a white 2007 Mitsubishi Lancer from the carpark, belonging to a 22-year-old man,” police said.

Days later, another set of keys were taken from a communal locker area inside a Southport Nerang Road gym between 9:20AM and 10:50AM on Monday, April 4.

“The keys were then used to steal a white 2002 Toyota Camry from the carpark, belonging to a 60-year-old man,” police said.

That same day, another set of keys were taken from a locker inside a Coomera gym between 12:30PM and 1:30PM.

“The keys were then used to steal a grey 2015 Mazda CX-5 from the carpark, belonging to a 26-year-old man,” police stated.

“All three cars have subsequently been sighted in the Moreton area, prompting a warning to residents to always ensure their keys, mobile phones, handbags and wallets are stored out of sight and – if possible – in a locked, secure area when at the gym.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the thefts are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

