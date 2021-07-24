QLD On Edge After Flight Attendant Carries Delta Into The State

Queenslanders are anxiously awaiting the latest covid-19 case numbers which could potentially be linked to a flight attendant who was believed to be infectious while on six flights.

The Qantas flight attendant tested positive to the virus after working six different flights between July 11 and 12 while infectious.

The northern Brisbane woman works as a flight attendant for Qantas regional routes and came forward to be tested two days ago.

Results and genomic sequencing from the woman's test results prove that she has the highly contagious Delta strain that is currently plaguing Sydney.

The woman in her 30's is believed to have travelled on flights between Brisbane, Hervey Bay, Longreach as well as Gladstone and all people onboard any of the listed flights are encouraged to come forward to be tested.

Following the woman's positive test results, a long list of exposure sites have been accrued including Dreamworld on the Gold Coast where the woman is said to have spent a number of hours between 10:30AM and 2PM on Friday, July 16.

Dreamworld workers who were in direct contact with the woman have been asked to isolate immediately and to only return to work when a negative test result has been supplied.

The list of current exposure sites include:

Gladstone Mercure Hotel - July 11 & 12

- July 11 & 12 Brisbane - Longreach QF2534 on July 11

Longreach - Brisbane QF2535 on July 11

Brisbane - Gladstone QF2346 on July 11

Gladstone - Brisbane QF2331 on July 12

Brisbane - Hervey Bay QF2374 on July 12

Hervey Bay - Brisbane QF2375 on July 12

Woolworths Banyo on Friday July 16 from 4.27pm to 5pm

BWS Banyo (attached to Woolworths) on Friday July 16 from 5.02pm to 5.12pm

Cairns domestic airport luggage collection area on Friday July 16 from 7.30pm to 8pm

Sundowner Hotel, Caboolture on Sunday July 18 from 2.51pm to 3.01pm

Chemist Warehouse, Virginia on Tuesday July 20 from 1.09pm to 1.20pm

Dreamworld on Friday July 16 from 10.30am to 2pm

Sandstone Point Hotel on Sunday July 18 from 1.10pm to 1.50pm

