QLD Man Escapes Perth Quarantine Through Hotel Window

Police have charged a 39-year-old Queensland man after he escaped quarantine in Perth through a hotel window.

According to police, Travis Jay Miles allegedly made a rope by tying multiple hotel sheets together and scaling down the side of the building.

Mr Myles flew from Brisbane to Perth on Monday, completing an application at Perth airport but failing to meet the necessary entry requirements.

Mr Myles was then scheduled to fly back to Queensland the following day and was instructed to stay at a hotel quarantine in Rivervale overnight.

At around 12:45AM Tuesday 21st, the 39-year-old escaped through a the window of his hotel room, with police locating Myles wight hours later on Beaufort Street in Mt Lawley.

Despite later returning a negative covid test result, Myles has been charged with failing to comply with direction and providing false or misleading information.

Mr Myles will be remanded in custody until his 14-day quarantine has been completed.

