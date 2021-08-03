QLD Delta Cluster Increases By 16 Local Cases Overnight

Queensland has officially recorded 16 new Covid-19 cases with south-east Queensland now entering what was supposed to be their third and final day of lockdown until an extension was enforced until 4PM Sunday.

All of these 16 locally acquired cases have been linked to the Indooroopilly State High School cluster with the total number linked cases reach 47 today.

The latest cases include two linked back to Brisbane Girls Grammar, three linked back to Ironside State High, five linked back to Indooroopilly State High, the next door neighbour of a confirmed case and five household or family contacts of known cases.

According to Deputy Premier Steven Miles, 34,718 tests were administered to Queenslanders yesterday, with Queensland Health Officer Jeannette Young confirming 36.97 percent of eligible Queenslanders have received their first vaccination.

“So, we’ve been working with the commonwealth and we will have more AstraZeneca supplies,” Dr Young said.

“So, anyone who is 60 years of age or older, please come and get your first dose, if you haven’t had it, and if it’s more than eight weeks since your first dose of AstraZeneca, go and get your second dose.”

Deputy Premier Miles also revealed that 7,995 Queenslanders are currently in quarantine but believes this number will increase.

“We now have 7,995 Queenslanders in quarantine and at least 4,089 in home quarantine but probably there will be much more than that,” he said.

“…And it’s important that while all of us in the south-east have to stay home, those who are subject to home quarantine directions are legally required to stay home.”

As the lockdown continues, Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said if you’re unsure as to whether you are allowed to leave the house, you should stay home.

“If you are thinking today when you get up and start your day, if you’re thinking, “Will I or won’t I go out, can I or can’t I?” Stay home. If you are uncertain, just stay home,” she said.

“If you don’t need to leave home, please don’t leave home. That way I hope that if we have other chains of transmission out there, it will burn out and we can lift restrictions, lockdown requirements at 4pm Sunday.”

