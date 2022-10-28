Qatar World Cup Organisers Respond To Socceroos Human Rights Criticism

Qatar’s World Cup organising committee has defended the host nation’s efforts to improve human rights standards.

It comes after the Socceroos released a video statement, the first major call out of Qatari Government by a competing world cup nation.

Qatar was controversially awarded the FIFA World Cup despite lack of facilities – which has led to an estimated 6,500 deaths of migrant construction workers and its criminalisation of same-sex marriage.

The tournament’s organisers, The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC) responded to the players’ statement and the issue of workers’ rights.

“The Qatari government's labour reforms are acknowledged by the ILO, ITUC, and numerous human rights organisations as the benchmark in the region," the SC spokesperson said.

"New laws and reforms often take time to bed in, and robust implementation of labour laws is a global challenge, including in Australia.

"No country is perfect, and every country - hosts of major events or not - has its challenges.

"This World Cup has contributed to a legacy of progress, better practice, and improving lives - and it's a legacy that will live long after the final ball is kicked."

The SC added in its statement that the Socceroos addressed “important matters” and it “commended” the players for taking their own stance.

“We commend footballers using their platforms to raise awareness for important matters,” the committee said.

“We have committed every effort to ensuring that this World Cup has had a transformative impact on improving lives, especially for those involved in constructing the competition and non-competition venues we’re responsible for.”

