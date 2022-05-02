- National NewsQantas Announces Direct Flights From Australia's East Coast To London, Paris and New York
Qantas Announces Direct Flights From Australia's East Coast To London, Paris and New York
World's longest
Passengers in Sydney and Melbourne will be able to fly direct to London, Paris and New York from mid-2025.
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce announced the world's longest the non-stop flights at a press conference this morning.
The airline has been test-flying planes and talking about the project since 2018, with the goal of saving time for passengers on long-haul flights.
A flight from Australia to London is expected to take 20 hours and 20 minutes, while a flight from Australia to New York is expected to take 18 hours.
The airline today announced they would purchase 12 ultra-long Airbus A350-1000 jets for the flight, specially designed to make the epic distances.
