Qantas Scraps Mask Mandate For Some International Flights

Qantas has reportedly axed mask requirements on some international flights from Tuesday.

An internal memo has been leaked revealing face coverings will no longer be needed for crew and passengers departing NSW, Queensland and WA for the US, UK and Rome.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

"The change to in-flight mask requirements on some international flights is an important step in our transition to living with COVID, and we welcome this change," Qantas said in a memo sent to staff.

"The removal of mask mandates for airports and some international flights reinforces that the lifting of mask mandates onboard aircraft in all settings is the appropriate next step, with global studies showing the risk of transmission inside the cabin is very low."

The airline will continue to offer masks to crew and passengers who still want to wear one.

"As more destination countries relax onboard mask requirements, we will continue to update the Coronavirus Travel Restrictions and inform you of further changes," the memo said.

It comes after the Australian Health Principal Protection Committee (AHPPC) recommended mask mandates be lifted for inside airport terminals.

Masks continue to be mandatory on inbound international and domestic flights.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr