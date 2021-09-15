Qantas Schedules International Flights From December 18

The flying kangaroo has announced they will resume international flights from December 18.

Qantas’ online booking site is currently offering flights to London, Vancouver, and Singapore from December 18.

The following day on December 19, the choice of international flights expands, with LA, Tokyo, Hawaii, and Fiji added to the online booking site.

At this stage, flights are scheduled to leave from Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane at this stage.

Security laws banning travel out of Australia without an exemption are scheduled to finish on December 17, the day before Qantas’ international flights are set to resume.

While many have applauded the decision, some Australian's remain apprehensive.

The airline has confirmed travel to countries with low vaccination rates wouldn’t return until at least April 2022.

There is no official policy yet, but it is expected all passengers must be fully vaccinated.

