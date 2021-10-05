Qantas Reveals Requirements For Boarding An International Flight

Qantas has revealed the requirements each passenger will have to adhere to in order to get on board one of their international flights.

All passengers will require digital proof of vaccination and will have to undergo four Covid tests.

The testing would be required before departing Australia, once more before their return flight, and two more tests during their seven-day quarantine.

Qantas boss Alan Joyce confirmed an app with facial recognition technology was being created to ensure passengers fulfilled their home quarantine requirements.

Mr. Joyce said he hoped to see quarantine eventually reduced to 72 hours, before it was removed entirely, otherwise, it would deter tourists and business people from entering the country.

Qantas announced in late September that flights to the US and UK would resume next month.

