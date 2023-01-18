Qantas Launches Investigation Into QF144 Engine Failure

Qantas has launched an investigation into yesterday’s engine issue on QF144 from Auckland to Sydney.

Engineers and aviation safety inspectors are set to examine the plane’s jet to understand why it failed, prompting a mayday call – made over the Pacific Ocean – and emergency landing.

The plane landed safely at Sydney airport around 3.30pm, Qantas saying all 145 passengers on board were able to disembark normally.

Qantas said while “inflight engine shutdowns” are rare and concerning for passengers, pilots are trained “to manage them safely and aircraft are designed to fly for an extended period on one engine”.

Managing Director of Aviation Projects Keith Tonkin told the ABC the mayday was “interesting”.

"Normally you don't do that, the idea is that you're in great imminent dangers like you're about to die ... it's unusual they would have done that," he said.

"They must have been very concerned about the circumstances."

Qantas said findings will be shared once engineers complete their assessment, with Mr Tonkin adding the investigation could have consequences for the entire industry

"There'll be a lot of interest in what happened and why to understand if there's an implication for the broader fleet," he said.

"I don't know anything that could have caused that off the top of my head."

