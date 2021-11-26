Qantas Flights Listed As Exposure Site As SA Reopen Borders

Three Qantas flights coming into Adelaide have been added on the state's exposure site list.

South Australia reported three new cases on Thursday, each were interstate arrivals who have now been placed into home quarantine.

Passengers who boarded the three Qantas flights have been notified, as the Premier insists contract tracing remains the utmost importance.

The exposure listing includes the Qantas flight 733 from Sydney to Adelaide, Qantas flight QF0739 from Sydney (both of which arrived on Wednesday morning) and select rows on flight QF679 from Melbourne on Tuesday.

Anyone on the QF733 flight must get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days, and fully vaccinated travellers in rows 15 to 19 must get tested and quarantine for seven days regardless of the result.

Popular sites have been added to SA Health's exposure list, including a Riverland restaurant, a Torrensville bakery and Mawson Lakes shopping centre.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says South Australia will need time to ensure the process of living with COVID.

"Once we get these vaccination rates at these high levels, and that's why we gotta get to 80%, we can get on with living together with this virus." Morrison said.

