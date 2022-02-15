Qantas Direct London Flight Delayed Again Due To WA's Border Restrictions

Qantas flight direct from Perth to London is again delayed as Western Australia stand by their tough border restrictions.

As a result of WA’s tight border restrictions, which are showing no sign of letting up, Qantas is flying from both Sydney and Melbourne to London via Darwin.

Qantas had also made plans to open up the Sydney to London via Singapore route from March, however, these plans have also been shelved.

Qantas announced in a statement that flight would continue to head to London via Darwin.

"To streamline transit arrangements for passengers, Qantas will also continue to operate the Sydney to London flight via Darwin instead of through Singapore until June 2022," they said.

Those flying to London from Sydney and Melbourne will be required to endure a 90-minute stop-over in Darwin in the airline’s pop-up ‘international transit lounge’.

The pop-up lounge was originally meant to be a temporary solution after Qantas opened their London route back in November of 2021, but the airline said the lounge will likely remain until WA reopen their borders.

with the West Australian Government yet to confirm a reopening date for the state, Qantas will continue to operate the (Melbourne-Perth-London) route via Darwin until at least June 2022," the statement read.

