Qantas Chief Denounces Premier's Decision To Delay Border Opening

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce has lashed out at Mark McGowan’s decision to scrap the state’s plans to open borders tomorrow.

Mr Joyce said Western Australia’s current border restrictions are “starting to look like North Korea”.

Mr Joyce’s calls to open the borders comes as the state records 18 new local cases with 14 of these infections linked back to known clusters.

This brings the total number of active cases to 203.

In an interview with Nine Radio, Mr Joyce said Australians are being robbed of their freedom to travel within their country.

“We are supposed to be all Australians, you can't even travel around your own country," - Qantas Chief Alan Joyce

“And there is not a plan in Western Australia for when that is going to open up.”

Mr Joyce criticised the state government’s border restrictions saying the state needs to learn how to live with Covid.

"The fact that you can travel to London but you can't travel to Perth, I think there is something fundamentally wrong with the federation,” he said.

Despite the backlash Premier McGowan has received over the decision to delay. The opening of the border, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has backed his call.

An official reopening date is yet to be set.

