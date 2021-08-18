Qantas Announce Mandatory Vaccination For All Frontline Workers

Qantas Group will force mandatory vaccinations against COVID-19 for its 22,000 staff, with a target date of November 15 for all frontline workers to have received the jab.

The 'frontline' workers included in the mandatory vax rule, all of the cabin crew, pilots, airport workers - while the remaining backroom workers are required to be fully vaccinated by March 31.

"Having a fully vaccinated workforce will safeguard our people against the virus but also protect our customers and the communities we fly to," said Alan Joyce, Qantas chief executive.

"It's clear that vaccinations are the only way to end the cycle of lockdowns and border closures and for a lot of Qantas and Jetstar employees that means getting back to work."

The orders follows consultation with all employees, addressed through a survey sent to thousands of staffers.

With upward of 12,000 responses, Qantas learnt that 89% of workers had already been or vaccinated or planning to be, just 4% were against the jab or unwilling to conform.

"This was one of the largest responses to any survey we've conducted, even with thousands of our people stood down, which shows just how important this is for them." - Alan Joyce, Qantas chief executive

"We were really pleased to see from the survey that more than three quarters of those who responded have already rolled up their sleeve at least once and 60% have had both jabs."

