Qantas Airline Releases New Emotional Campaign

Qantas have released their new ad which features superstars Hugh Jackman, Kylie Minogue and newly retired Ash Barty.

The new ad comes 35 years after the original Qantas ad was revealed using ‘I Still Call Australia Home’ by Peter Allen.

The airline’s new advertisement addresses the fallout from Covid with lockdowns and border closures.

Qantas’s latest campaign stars Kylie Minogue, Ash Barty, Hugh Jackman, Troye Sivan, Bronte Campbell, Ellie Cole and Adam Goodes.

The advertisement was filmed before border closures and lockdowns at a number of different locations throughout Australia.

The advertisement begins with a shot of Australian nature before transitioning into a shot of Uluru.

The Australian Girls Choir and the National Boys Choir sing the backing soundtrack with help from Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman.

Hutt Lagoon in WA, Cape Raoul in Tasmania are featured in the advertisement, along with a number of other scenic locations across Melbourne, Brisbane, Hobart, Sydney, The Whitsundays as well as overseas locations including Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.

The end of the advertisement shows families and friends reuniting after domestic and international travel recommences.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the new advertisement has come at the perfect time with borders reopening to visitors.

“The last major Qantas advert came as the country was rolling up its sleeves to be vaccinated so we could all reconnect, and it really struck a chord,” he said.

“Now that borders are finally open, and staying open, this is the perfect time to relaunch this Peter Allen classic as the national carrier’s anthem.

“The full version of this advert is effectively a short film that highlights Australia’s stunning natural beauty and unique culture while celebrating the incredible resilience that has really shone through recently.”

Mr Joyce said there are a lot of exciting things still to come including a number of new destinations.

“After a very difficult two years, we’re focused on recovery and have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline, including several new international destinations, decisions on new aircraft and recruiting more people.”

