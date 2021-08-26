Qantas Aiming To Resume Overseas Travel By Mid-December

Qantas plans to restart international travel by the end of the year, despite a whopping $1.7 billion loss last financial year.

The overall impact of COVID on the big-flight business has been revealed, the airline totalled a loss of $12 billion in revenue since the pandemic began.

The airline is providing confidence to those who are planning to grab suitcase and travel, CEO Alan Joyce says international flights will return by Christmas pending the nation reaches the vaccination targets.

"We expect flights to countries with high vaccine rates to resume from mid-December '21 onwards."

"That includes Singapore, Japan, the US, UK and hopefully New Zealand."

The loss in revenue that arrived due to travel restrictions isn't going to affect the way the airline operates, with the company already agreeing to have all on-flight/airport staff vaccinated by the end of the year.

"It's obviously up to government exactly how and when our international borders re-open, but with Australia on track to meet the 80 per cent trigger agreed by National Cabinet by the end of the year, we need to plan ahead for what is a complex restart process," Joyce said.

There are plans to also relaunch travel to Hong Kong in February, while a roadmap for April 2022 is set for tourist destinations Bali, Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, Phuket, Ho Chi Minh City and more.