Pyrmont Is Hosting A 17-Day Food & Wine Festival Starting Next Week

Pyrmont Festival is back this month, promising to bring the best wine from New South Wales’ Orange region to Sydney.

From September 20th to October 6th, Pyrmont Festival of Wine, Food & Art will host various events across Pyrmont, such as wine tastings and seafood cooking masterclasses, ultimately culminating in a massive 2-day food and wine event on September 28th and 29th!

“Come and enjoy two full days of merriment as we welcome Spring and celebrate with the Orange Region. Food, wine, music and art in beautiful Pirrama Park, Pyrmont set against a glistening blue harbour. It's one of Sydney's favourite events.”

One of Sydney's biggest free outdoor food and wine festivals, the weekend will not only showcase the best cool-climate wines from Orange, but feature fine foods, art, children’s entertainment, rides and live music - so it’s definitely family friendly too!

Check out the details below:

What: 2-DAY FOOD & WINE EVENT

Date: Saturday & Sunday | 28-29 September 2019

Time: 11am – 5pm

Location: Pirrama Park, Pirrama Road, Pyrmont, Sydney

Find out more about Pyrmont Festival of Wine, Food & Art’s events here!