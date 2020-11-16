Putting Up The Christmas Decorations Early Does Impact Your Mental State

♪ It's the most wonderful time of the year ♪ - Almost.

Around this time of year, we see a split in the population, between those that start putting up the tinsel, setting up the lights, and assembling the Christmas tree, and those that are strongly opposed.

Studies have found that putting up the Christmas decorations early does have an impact on our mental state.

This year, before you reach for the tinsel, or tell someone it's 'too early' to put up the tree, you need to know what studies have found around putting the Christmas decorations early:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up with Hit Entertainment:

Merry Christmas! Santa Radio is now available on the Hit App. Download it now for iOS and Android.