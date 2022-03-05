Putin Warns Of Further Destruction If 'No-Fly Zone' Is Implemented

Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a stern message to western allies, announcing that any third-party declaring Ukraine a no-fly zone would be considered participation in conflict.

"That very second, we will view them as participants of the military conflict, and it would not matter what members they are," the Russian president said.

The leader of the invasion on Ukraine also stated that any western sanctions on Moscow are "akin to a declaration of war", which would result in detrimental consequences.

"These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that," Putin said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has requested NATO place a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which was rejected over fears it would spark widespread mayhem across Europe.

A no-fly zone would ban any aircraft from flying directly over the country under attack.

As the number of Ukrainians fleeing for safety recently passed 1.4 million, conversations surrounding potential ceasefire have diminished.

Negotiations between the two nations attempted to reach an agreement to set up 'humanitarian corridors' across the Ukraine border, in order to transport medical supplies and get citizens to safety.

Meanwhile, Putin claims his invasion is going to plan while addressing his security council.

However, Russian forces have only been able to capture one city, surprised by the resistance of Ukraine.

