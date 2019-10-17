Put Some Magic Into Your Weekend At The Carrara Markets Unicorn Festival

Add some sparkle to your weekend when the Unicorn Festival arrives back at Carrara Markets for a magical 2 days of fun for all ages.

Let kid's imaginations run wild at the unicorn pony rides, with a gorgeously adorned pony complete with a plaited mane of pastel ribbons and a magical unicorn horn.

Other event highlights will include a unicorn alpaca cuddle corner, a unicorn arts & crafts zone, and a unicorn kids disco.

Indulge your sweet tooth with delectable unicorn themed foods, including cupcakes with rainbow swirls of buttercream, pastel fairy floss, gooey rainbow iced brownies, and Streets Ice Cream's recently launched technicolour UniCornettos - the most instagrammable treat ever!

Bedazzle yourself at the Glitter Beauty Bar with the help of Sophia Rizzo, an 11-year-old mini-preneur and founder of Glitter Girl, before heading over to the unicorn selfie booths.

Discover unique gifts in the lead up to Christmas with more than 50 market stalls, selling everything from unicorn sunglasses, pool floats, tutus, toys, cosmetics, and more.

The Carrara Markets Unicorn Festival will be held 9am - 3pm on Sat 19th and Sun 20th October with free entry. Find out more, including parking and event details, HERE.

Miss the show? Catch up with Lise, Sarah, Dan & Ben below...