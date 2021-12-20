Pure Pop Katy Perry Is Back With Her New Song W.I.G
LOVE
Some fans have made it clear they miss the 'Firework' era of Katy Perry and recently the singer dyed her hair back to its signature black, signalling a return to those days.
She confirmed that is indeed the case today with a new song called W.I.G (or When I'm Gone).
Featuring Alesso, the song drops next week and we cannot WAIT!
You can pre-save the song here.
