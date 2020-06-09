PSA: Your Fur Babies Are Needed For This Adorable SA Pet Photoshoot Fundraiser!

Honestly, we can't think of a better way to fundraise.

This Unley-based photographer from the Photographyroom, want your Pug, or Pugs (or just pets in general) for a photoshoot, which is raising money for the Animal Welfare League SA.

So, if you just so happen to be a pug owner, you can not only update those family portraits at home or whatever you want with your beloved fur bubba.

All you gotta do if you want to participate is simply register you and your pooch to enjoy the $20 Photo Session and at the same time help raise vital funds for the Animal Welfare League SA!

For more information, click here.

