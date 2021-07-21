PSA: You Can Now Weasel Your Way Into Being Directly Bullied By 'The Devil Wears Prada' Cast

If you ever dreamed of being terrorised by the queen of fashion herself, this is your one opportunity to directly meet her and the whole crew!

For one time only, The Devil Wears Prada's all-star cast will get together for a private 10 minute zoom call with the highest bidding contender and their bestie!

The money raised will go towards the Lollipop Theater Network and you bet this A-lister session will see you spend some one on one time with THE Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

ACTUALLY SCREAMING.

Anyway, the current bid is pretty exy so, if you're on a budget or can't afford to donate $9,000 or higher then forget it. Otherwise, feel free to throw your hat in the ring and donate here.

The bidding will end on the 3rd of August 2022, so in theory, you do have time to save your pennies if you think you are genuinely ready to face the wrath of the Prada squad!

Goodluck.

