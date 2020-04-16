PSA: You Can Legit Pay A Llama To Crash Your Next Video Meeting

Alright, we all know that iso might seem like a never-ending void of boring-ass digital meetings but, we've found a perfect way to spice up your next video chat!

An American a nonprofit animal rescue and sanctuary, Goat-2-Meeting is connecting a real-life goat or llama or whatever farm animal of your choice to crash your next group chat.

Honestly.

We never knew we wanted something so bad, until now.

People can pay anywhere from $US65 to $US250 for various interactions.

There are also a few options you can choose from.

The first choice is a fully guided 20-minute Virtual Private Tour by said goat or llama which will only cost you $65.

The other is a 10-minute Corporate Meeting Cameo which will set you back $100 but all you gotta do is send your meeting link and a furry friend will be there to surprise your colleges!

There are more options to choose from but they do get a bit steep... but it is a donation so, why the heck not!

To book, you need to get in quick, these adorable farm animals are getting booked out fast.

For more information tune in below:

