PSA: You Can Now Have A Virtual AFL Kids Party At Home With All The Players

Just when you thought you had run out of ideas to keep the little ones (and the big ones) entertained at home, we bring you this!

AFL Max has created virtual birthday parties where the kids (and adults) can meet and celebrate their birthdays with some of their favourite players.

AFL Max Virtual Parties will allow kids to connect with their friends online and enjoy their birthday party from the safety of their own home with a dedicated AFL Max party host in each party.

With their host, the parents can sit back and relax as the kids will be guided through a range of activities, combining physical and mental challenges, games and quizzes.

The AFL Players can also be invited to join the party for a Q+A session, sing Happy Birthday with the group or send through a personalized video message for the birthday child.

The first weekend of parties is set to kick off this Saturday, April 18 with parties being hosted Thursday – Sunday each week.

So, whether you want to book a virtual birthday party or just want to get the kids off your back for a few hours, you can book your AFL event here.

