PSA: You Can Now Get These Royal Adelaide Showbags Delivered To Your Door

This is amazing!

Article heading image for PSA: You Can Now Get These Royal Adelaide Showbags Delivered To Your Door

This month has seen the cancellation of some of the most beloved events around the world, from Eurovision to the NBA.

But, one cancellation hit a lot closer to home, our Royal Adelaide Show!

To try bring a little slice of the show back into our lives, you can now get them delivered to your door!

Post

There will be everything from local favourites to the classic must-have bags! 

You can thank us later! Get yours here.

Eve Swain

showbags
Royal Adelaide Show
online
cancelled
