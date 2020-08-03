PSA: You Can Get These Adorable Aussie-Made Face Masks Of Your Pet

While it looks like face masks have become the new statement piece to stay, why not jazz it up a bit with one of these customisable pet designs.

The legends behind the charity, Pound Paws have teamed up with Pet Flair & Vet Dr Katrina Warren to bring us these delightful face masks with your very own fur baby on them!

It doesn’t even need to be a dog or even your dog for that matter, all animals are welcome!

These custom print pet masks come in ten different colours, are printed and hand made in Australia to help support local!

And if you don't fancy a mask you can always opt for any of their other pawfect products.

Yes, they have everything from custom towels to um, budgies?

Hold on to ya knickers, cause that's not even the best part.

25 percent of the profits donated goes towards the Pound Paws charity to help support their work in assisting pounds and rescue centres with the overall rehoming process of rescue pets in Australia.

But be warned, these luscious masks won't be around forever.

So, if you haven’t got your grubby mitts on a pair yet, make sure you get your requests in here before Wednesday 5th August as orders close at 4pm sharp.

Honestly, enough said. Gimme twenty stat.

