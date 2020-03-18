PSA: Life-Sized Cardboard Cut-Outs Of Your BFF Exist So You Can Pretend You're Not Lonely

- Entertainment NewsPSA: Life-Sized Cardboard Cut-Outs Of Your BFF Exist So You Can Pretend You're Not Lonely
Problems solved !
Just because social isolation is now a thing, doesn't mean you have to sit at home, alone.
Say hello to life-sized cardboard cut-outs.
Yes, this is a thing.
The best part?
If you can't choose which bestie you want (or if you don't have one) you can also turn any celebrity or even your pet into a cut-out.
So either way, you can pretend you’re not the sad, lonely, socially-inept person you know you really are…
Because no matter what, your life-sized cardboard friend will be there for you through thick and thin.
Plus, from a distance, people won't actually think you're some weirdo at home alone talking to a piece of cardboard.
What are you waiting for, get yours here now!
