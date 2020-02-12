PSA: Tinder Will Match Your Valentine’s Date Bill & Donate It To Bushfire Relief

Just when you thought you were going to throw in the Valentine's Day towel altogether, bloody Tinder comes back into your life for one last hoorah.

Tinder has announced a 'Date To Donate' partnership this year with Australian Venue Co. from my understanding is that they are going to match up to $100 of what you spend on food and drinks this February 14 and donate it to bushfire relief.

What better reason to now order the most expensive thing on the menu and actually feel good about it?

All you gotta do is show that you’re a match at the venue and all proceeds will be donated to Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation.

There are 15 venues across Syd, Bris, and Melb to choose from so, there will be something for everyone!

Without further ado, here’s everywhere you can book yourselves a table, and get in on the Date To Donate bushfire relief action.

Sydney Venues

The Rook, Sydney

The Loft, King St Wharf

Manly Wine, Manly

The Forresters, Surry Hills

United, Barangaroo

Melbourne Venues

The Smith, Prahran

Trinket, Melbourne

Hopscotch, Southbank

The Provincial, Brunswick

College Lawn, Prahran

Date To Donate Brisbane Venues

Fridays, Brisbane

Riverland, Brisbane

Darling, Paddington

Cleveland Sands, Cleveland

Wickham, Fortitude Valley

Plus, they’ll throw in two free drinks on arrival (up to the value of $25) to shake off the nerves and break the ice. All you gotta do is show the bartender that you and your date are a match on the app.

Alright, twist my arm, I'll redownload tinder just for the night.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.