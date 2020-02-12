PSA: Tinder Will Match Your Valentine’s Date Bill & Donate It To Bushfire Relief
It's a win, win really.
Just when you thought you were going to throw in the Valentine's Day towel altogether, bloody Tinder comes back into your life for one last hoorah.
Tinder has announced a 'Date To Donate' partnership this year with Australian Venue Co. from my understanding is that they are going to match up to $100 of what you spend on food and drinks this February 14 and donate it to bushfire relief.
What better reason to now order the most expensive thing on the menu and actually feel good about it?
All you gotta do is show that you’re a match at the venue and all proceeds will be donated to Firesticks Alliance Indigenous Corporation.
There are 15 venues across Syd, Bris, and Melb to choose from so, there will be something for everyone!
Without further ado, here’s everywhere you can book yourselves a table, and get in on the Date To Donate bushfire relief action.
Sydney Venues
The Rook, Sydney
The Loft, King St Wharf
Manly Wine, Manly
The Forresters, Surry Hills
United, Barangaroo
Melbourne Venues
The Smith, Prahran
Trinket, Melbourne
Hopscotch, Southbank
The Provincial, Brunswick
College Lawn, Prahran
Date To Donate Brisbane Venues
Fridays, Brisbane
Riverland, Brisbane
Darling, Paddington
Cleveland Sands, Cleveland
Wickham, Fortitude Valley
Plus, they’ll throw in two free drinks on arrival (up to the value of $25) to shake off the nerves and break the ice. All you gotta do is show the bartender that you and your date are a match on the app.
Alright, twist my arm, I'll redownload tinder just for the night.
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.