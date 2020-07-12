PSA: This Venue Is Slinging Mouth-Watering Bottomless Baos For Just $25

Now that Wa's COVID roadmap is well underway, we can see bits of normality come back into your lives and what better way to celebrate the reopening of venues than with a bottomless serving of bao buns!

Thanks to the legends at HQ Bar + Kitchen's you can do just that and for only $25 pp you can chow down on as many bao as you can possibly manage in a two-hour window!

The promotion will be kicking off on Thursday 16 July and run until the end of July from 5pm until 8pm.

You can choose from pork, vegetarian and barramundi options or try all three buns! Plus, there will be $6 Byron Bay brews available to help wash down those delicious buns.

If you're not a bao kinda person, the rooftop bar will still be open from Thursday to Saturday from 5pm with plenty of other delicious eats and cocktails to help you enjoy those stunning rooftop views!

So, you'll want to make booking asap, so fire up the group chat now and see who's coming!

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.