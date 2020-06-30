PSA: This Stunning 3D Glow In The Dark Mini Golf Course Exists

Honestly, this mini putt putt course has just upped the ante with this 3D glow in the dark mini-golf course!

Glowing Rooms has brought us their brain-bending mini-golf rooms in Hamilton Hill, and even without the glasses, they look phenomenal.

This venue is one of Australias first hand-painted 3D Mini Golf courses painted by two German artists using glow in the dark paint, but once you put on your 3D glasses, they transform into an incredible display of special effects.

Make your way through their spectacular rooms, where you can golf in space, under the sea, next to superheroes and even in the familiar landscapes of Australia, but with a colourful twist.

Glowing Rooms also offer packages so next time you’re in charge of the office team building activity, you know what to do.

So, it doesn't matter if you consider yourself a golfing extraordinaire or beginner, there is literally something for everyone!

