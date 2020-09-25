PSA: This Rainbow Themed Cafe Is Now Serving 'All-You-Can-Eat' Waffles

You can literally now eat the rainbow!

This new South Australian cafe, Uniqorn Eats is dishing up all things colourful to brighten up every meal and are partnering with Minus 18, a charity that creates safe spaces for at-risk LGBTQ youth.

The cafe is serving dessert and brunch or both? There is everything rainbow from hummus toast to rainbow toasties.

Their focus is all on feel-good plant-based food, with much of the menu suitable for a vegan diet and even the packaging is sustainably made and sourced.

And for a limited time, every Friday night, they will be slinging all-you-can-eat waffles!

Uniqorn Eats is open Wednesday to Friday from 11am – 10pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9am – 10pm.

You can find the café at 226 Grenfell St, Adelaide.

Honestly, say no more, we are there!

Missed Bec, Cosi & Lehmo this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!