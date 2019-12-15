PSA: We've Found Where You Can Get $1 Dumplings And Cheap Drinks All Summer Long

This is not a drill, we have found the perfect place for your new squad hangout where you can get $1 dumplings and cheap booze all summer long!

It's a no brainer really.

Every Thursday from now until the foreseeable future (March 2020) Freo Social will be giving away dumplings for just $1 each with your choice of dipping sauce, and there are $8 pints of Otherside Brewing Co. beers and $5 wines to wash them all down.

Plus, not to mention, weekly line ups of local sounds and DJs to keep the good times rollin', it's a guaranteed good time.

So, we suggest you tell the crew and mark your calendars ASAP! This will no doubt be the place to be this summer.

