PSA: This Cookies n’ Cream Puppy Actually Exists & We Want One Now

Yes, this is a real dog and yes, she lives right here in Australia.

Pip the pup is a rare homegrown Aussie Border Collie is just over a year old and currently resides in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Not only does her coat possess the perfect blend of cookies and cream, but it also gives her the ability to melt hearts and to single-handedly get her whatever she wants with a simple look.

Tbh, anyone who has the ability to deny those puppy eyes couldn't have a soul in our opinion.

Just saying.

She loves to go for 10km runs through the countryside, catch a good wave on the coast and somehow manages to fall asleep on her back most afternoons after many a woof in the sun.

She also occasionally likes to redecorate the backyard, chase lasers and chew on things she shouldn't, but how could you stay mad at this little face.

But, as Hannah Montanna would've said, nobody's perfect, right?

Although, Pip is now no longer a tiny floof, she is still incredibly adorable and has even picked up a few extra iso skills after spending many days in the countryside, she now knows how to farm.

Sort of.

Take a listen below to find out what else she's been up to in iso & how she plans to make the most of 2020:

