PSA: This Adelaide Favourite Is Now Selling Drool-Worthy Chip Boards

We've seen it all, first, it was pavlova boards then it was pancake platters and now we bring you the iconic chipboards!

The culinary legends at a local favourite, Harper's Place are now adding this deliciously greasy platter to their menu, indefinitely.

The fry board will consist of curly fries, French fries, potato gems, sweet potato fries, wedges and onion rings with a choice of three dipping sauces.

We couldn't think of anything better to share over a couple of bevvies (or just have to yourself tbh.)