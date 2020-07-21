PSA: These Snickers Flavoured Stuffed Croissants Exist & Yes They Deliver

Just when you thought you were full to the brim with your iso snacks, we see this...

Adelaide's favourite, Jenny's Bakery, has created this mouth-watering Snickers Croissant.

The flakey croissant is filled with a chocolate peanut butter custard AND their signature house made salted caramel topped with a peanut milk chocolate rocher...

Honestly, we are actually, drooling.

Unfortunately, these baby's won't be around forever and will only be available from Tuesday 21 July ’til Saturday 25 July.

Order yours here now before they're gone!

