PSA: These Limited Edition Violet Crumble Cronuts Now Exist & We Want Them All

Just when you thought you were full to the brim with your iso snacks, we see this...

Adelaide's favourite, Jenny's Bakery, has created this mouth-watering Violet Crumble stuffed cronut to go with those new Violet Crumble milk you've all been craving so bad.

Need we say more?

Well, the flakey signature cronut is filled with a violet crumble custard topped with milk ganache and chunks of violet crumble finished with a dusting of purple to really bring out that violet crumble vibe!

Honestly, we are actually, drooling.

Unfortunately, these baby's won't be around forever and will only be available from now until 13th of October!

Order yours here now before they're gone!

