PSA: There's Currently A Mammoth G&T Festival In Perth & Yes, It's Running All Month Long!

Looking for the perfect way to kick start those summer vibes? Look no further than this stunning floral gin fest!

The legends at The Flour Factory are celebrating all things G&T related with plenty of DJs, $10 Gin & Tonicas, Baller Gin trees, Gin cocktail specials & tastings!

They've teamed up with four of our favourite (and might we say delicious) gins for the special occasion which include; Tanqueray, Gordon’s Gin, Bombay Sapphire and Fords Gin for a three-week extravaganza.

Did we mention that the decor is probably one of the hottest places to snag a 'gram this month as well?

The event will be on until the 27th of September and so surely there will be something for everyone!

The tickets will set you back $25 +b/f which includes two G&Ts on arrival and plenty of special GIN-tastic events too... So, honestly, need we say more? Cheers to that!

For more information, click here.

