PSA: There's An App Helping People Connect During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the number of people who are in isolation increases, there is an app that is helping people connect in order to help them buy groceries, share toilet paper and walk dogs when they can’t leave the house.

While most people are lucky enough to have loved ones or mates who can drop food at their doors, ring them for a chat, or take their dogs for a walk, some others might not be as lucky.

Especially as the virus spreads and more and more people go into lockdown.

This is where the social platform Nextdoor comes into play!

The app was actually created back in San Francisco in 2008 and it was designed for buying and selling, advertising lost pets, asking for tradie recommendations and offering to split kombucha, but, it is now being used for a very different purpose.

Users are posting offers of help to those who may be stuck indoors, self-isolating, elderly or less mobile and unable to undertake basic errands.

You can post, search and filter by suburb. Nextdoor is encouraging users to create local coronavirus support groups, where they can share advice about Covid-19, coordinate help for people who can’t leave their houses and offer social support to those who are at home by themselves.

Nextdoor recommends initiating coffee groups over Skype or sending messages to neighbours you know are alone to check how they’re doing. Other social media platforms, such as Reddit and Facebook, are being used in similar ways by communities to offer help for those who need it.

