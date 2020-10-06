PSA: There's Now A Free Meditation Function On This Dating App That'll Get Rid Of Those Online Dating Jitters

We'd be lying if we didn't say we feel a tad anxious going on a date. Especially an online one. With someone new. Who we've never met before...

Well, New Hinge data has revealed 1 in 3 Aussie Hinge users have actually talked themselves out of having a date due to nerves!

The whole text, meet up and then repetitive stalking of their socials to make sure 1. they're not a creep (or a catfish) and 2. just to remember who the heck they are!

Honestly, sometimes it feels way too stressful.

So, that's why the online dating app and Headspace have teamed up to create two custom pre-date meditations ahead of World Mental Health Day on Saturday 10 October.

Pre-date meditations will be available to all daters globally on hinge.co/headspace at no cost. Each meditation will be 5-6 minutes long, and they will help Hinge users manage any nerves, self-doubt, or negativity they feel before a date.

Kicking off 10pm AEST Tuesday 6th October, users will be able to meditate before they date to alleviate any nerves!

