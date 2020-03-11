PSA: There's A Dating App Just For Guys Who Have 'Small Packages' & We're Screaming

Alright that’s enough internet.

Seems like there's a new dating app popping up every two minutes, but this new one really takes the cake because it hopes to break a hurtful, yet specific male stigma. 

Dinky One was specifically created to help guys find love who have, um, small packages.

4 hours ago

