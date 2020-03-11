PSA: There's A Dating App Just For Guys Who Have 'Small Packages' & We're Screaming

- Entertainment NewsPSA: There's A Dating App Just For Guys Who Have 'Small Packages' & We're Screaming
Alright that’s enough internet.
Seems like there's a new dating app popping up every two minutes, but this new one really takes the cake because it hopes to break a hurtful, yet specific male stigma.
Dinky One was specifically created to help guys find love who have, um, small packages.
Tune in below to find out what size qualifies for the app:
