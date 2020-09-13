PSA: There's A Bunch Of Rare $1 Aussie Coins Floating Around Worth Over $4000 Each

If you've been hoarding a bunch of coins in a jar just waiting for a reason to crack it open, this is the reason.

A mix up at a mint in 2000 created a rare $1/10c hybrid called a mule coin, which is a rare Australian one dollar coin and it is being sold at auction for more than $4,000.

Yep, $1 for $4000.

And at first glance, you might not even realise that ordinary lookin' dollar is anything but, after a closer look, we can see a few unique differences, including a double rimmed edge.

Another distinguishing factor is that the coin has the kangaroo-patterned ‘tails’ on one side of the coin with the ‘head’ of a 10c piece on the other.

It’s estimated there would be around 6,000 of the mule coins in circulation with the majority of them reportedly in Perth!

So, this is a friendly reminder to check your pockets and get back your gold coin donations just in case you might be sitting on a cheeky fortune!

