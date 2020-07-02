PSA: There's A Bottomless Gnocchi Club Coming & Consider This Our Application To Join

This is one club you will want to join.

The Market Grounds Perth are serving up two hours of bottomless bowls of gnocchi, all hand-rolled with love for just $35 per head.

There are three delicious options to choose from which include classic gnocchi, beef ragu, parmesan & pangrattato, fried gnocchi, pumpkin, burnt butter & pecorino and then ricotta gnocchi, tomato sugo & basil.

Oh, did we mention you get a handpicked wine which matches each dish included!

Alrighty, say no more, we are there!

Bookings are essential so, secure your spot for either the 5:30pm and 7:30pm sititngs here !

